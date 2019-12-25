JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As families gather to celebrate the holidays, some are doing so for the first time without their loved ones.

Travis James was shot and killed in Northwest Jacksonville in October. He left behind three kids.

“Travis was a family-oriented person," his father, Wallace James Sr., said. "I mean, he loved his family and especially he loved his kids."

He remembers Travis as a dedicated father, a writer and a man of music who shot and killed at the age of 31.

"A kid should bury a parent, a parent shouldn’t bury a kid,” Wallace James Sr. said.

The details are limited as to what led up to the October shooting near a gas station on Kings Road. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was able to make an arrest within days and 34-year-old Henry McKinnon was charged with murder. His case is still working through the courts.

Wallace James Sr. says while he is heartbroken over the loss of his son, it’s Travis James’ children he needs to stay strong for.

“Now they’ve got to do Christmas without their dad,” Wallace James Sr. said.

The On Your Side team attended a vigil for Travis James 10 days after he was killed.

Candles burned, tears were shed, but there was a message delivered by those trying to fix a violent problem, one that Wallace James Sr. says still needs to be addressed.

“It just don’t make no sense, you know, for the young people who just keep killing each other," the grieving father said. "I mean, I don’t know, Jacksonville has to do something to stop this violence."