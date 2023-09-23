Man shot twice while sitting inside vehicle on Jacksonville's Westside

Police say around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 7300 block of Zain Michael Lane in reference to the unidentified man who was shot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering Saturday morning after he was shot twice on Jacksonville's Westside Friday night while sitting inside a vehicle, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 7300 block of Zain Michael Lane in reference to the unidentified man who was shot. JSO says their initial investigation reveals that the man "was seated inside a vehicle near the incident location when he was shot by an unknown suspect who was outside the vehicle."

Next, JSO says the man fled the area in the vehicle and called police as he was taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.