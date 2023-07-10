Man 'ambushed,' shot once in foot while driving on West 16th Street in Jacksonville

JSO says "it appears that the suspect or suspects were waiting for the victim and ambushed him." The car the man was driving was a black sedan, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his mid-20s is recovering at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot once in the foot while driving a black sedan on West 16th Street in Jacksonville Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Sergeant Lloyd says around 7 a.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of West 16th Street in reference to a report of a person shot. Lloyd says "it appears that the suspect or suspects were waiting for the victim and ambushed him."

Police say the car the unidentified man was driving was hit "roughly about 10 times" by bullets. During the shooting, an occupied nearby home was struck by gunfire as well and an unidentified woman inside of the house, suffered minor injuries although she wasn't hit by any bullets, police say.

Lloyd says there is currently no description of the suspect or suspects in the shooting as he also says that JSO detectives were on scene earlier Saturday, canvassing the area for witnesses and possible surveillance video of the shooting.

Lloyd says due to Marsy's Law, "I can't put out any victim information or anyone that was involved," as the shooting is currently under an ongoing JSO investigation.