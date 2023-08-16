Man walks himself to hospital after being shot in the neck in Jacksonville

JSO says the man was shot while walking down the street and that an unknown suspect fled the area in a dark sedan.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 20s is recovering at a Jacksonville hospital Wednesday after he was shot in the neck on the Mid-Westside area of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Sergeant Lloyd says around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of West 11th Street and North Davis Street in reference to an individual shot. Upon arrival, Lloyd says officers learned that the unidentified man walked himself to the hospital.

Police say the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Lloyd says JSO's initial investigation determined that the man was shot while walking down the street and that an unknown suspect fled the area in a dark sedan. She says there is no description of the suspect currently.

JSO is conducting an ongoing investigation.