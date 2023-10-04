Man, teen shot during robbery in Northwest Jacksonville

JSO says both the man and teen were suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower torso and were taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man and teen were shot Tuesday night during a robbery that took place in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Sergeant Lloyd says around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a home near 5000 Lucille Dr. in reference to a call about the man in his 40s and the mid-teenaged boy, found shot. Upon arrival, the two individuals were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say both the man and teen were suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower torso.

Lloyd says "four Black male suspects were wearing dark clothing and masks" and "fled the area in a dark four-door sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger."

JSO's detectives were on scene following the armed robbery, canvassing the area for potential witnesses and were looking for surveillance video as the incident is under an ongoing investigation.