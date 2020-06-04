JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Sunday evening the arrest of 29-year-old Latasha Lucas, who is now facing a murder charge.

On Saturday, just before 3:00 am, officers responded to the 3800 block of Harbor View Court in reference to a reported stabbing. JSO said they found the victim once they arrived who was identified as a female.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department also arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

JSO said the suspect remained at the scene with authorities. Lucas was taken into custody but then transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The investigation revealed the suspect and victim were not strangers. They reportedly got into an altercation, which led the suspect to stab the victim.

Anyone who has any information about the stabbing can call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.