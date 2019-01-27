JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The ICE Lounge Bar and Grill in Northwest Jacksonville has made crime headlines three times since October 2018.

In October, a man told the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office he was handcuffed and held hostage at the bar, located at 5522 Soutel Dr. He was reportedly kidnapped from Tampa.

Two months later, JSO responded to the bar after a woman allegedly attacked a man with a machete in the bar's parking lot.

The latest incident occurred early Sunday morning, Jan. 27 when a man was found with a gunshot wound to the back.

Shot in the Back

A man was hospitalized Sunday morning after being shot in the back inside the ICE Lounge Bar & Grill.

Around 3:27 a.m., JSO says off-duty officers working at the bar were notified of a shooting inside the establishment.

An adult male was found shot once in the back. JSO says he was transported to the hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

JSO says there is no witness or possible suspect information at this time.

Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (ABT) closed the bar down for the day for selling alcohol after 2 a.m.

Machete Attack

In December 2018, JSO says a woman attacked a man with a machete in the bar's parking lot.

JSO responded to the bar around 3:15 a.m., Dec. 16 where they found a man with a large laceration on his face.

The victim was transported to UF Health with non-life threatening injuries and a female suspect was arrested.

Police say the altercation began inside the bar and spilled over to the parking lot where the victim sustained his injury.

"Held Hostage"

In October 2018, JSO found a handcuffed and injured Tampa man who said he had been held hostage at the ICE Lounge.

Detectives say the ordeal began in the parking lot of the Four Points by Sheraton Suites Tampa Airport Westshore hotel on W. Cypress Street in Tampa.

A hotel guest told police he was awakened around 1 a.m. Tuesday by a commotion on the building's east side.

The witness told officers he heard a man screaming "No!" and "Stop!"

He looked out his second-story window and saw a man standing by a white van and "violently swinging his arm" into an open sliding door, according to Tampa police. The witness said the screaming seemed to be coming from inside the van. The man then got into the van, which drove off, according to the witness.

Tampa police found blood spatters where the van had been.

Around 1:30 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Lincrest Drive West, where they found a handcuffed man in his 30s calling for help. He had non-life-threatening injuries to his face and body. The man told investigators he was held hostage at the Ice Lounge on Soutel Drive in Jacksonville.

A search warrant at the Ice Lounge found nobody inside.

No suspects have been publicly named.

The investigation is ongoing.