A decade since the murder of Amber Bass, community still holding out hope for answers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been a decade since the murder of Amber Bass and the community is still holding out hope for answers.

A vehicle was captured on camera about the same time 22-year-old Amber was slain in her driveway on July 19, 2013. Her sister, Robin, initially found Amber covered in blood in the driveway, a gunshot wound in her chest.

In the days after Amber's murder, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released a sketch of her missing purse and a photo of a car that was possibly following Amber's that night.

But there's been little in the way of new developments since. Still no suspects, still no motive, still no answers.

Robin and her family are trying anything they can to generate leads, even starting up a Facebook page called 'Justice for Amber Bass'.

MAAD Dads is also hoping to get answers for the family.

"It only seems like yesterday, yet the pain never goes away," posted MAAD Dads on Facebook Tuesday. "The Bass remains strong that her case will get solved one day cause somebody knows something and is not telling... please call Crime Stoppers.... please break the code of silence for the Bass family".