Convicted felon charged with murder after man dies in Northwest Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A convicted felon has been arrested Wednesday morning after police say the man is accused of murdering another man inside of a residence on the northwest side of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Darryl Lamont Smith II, 36, is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Tuesday, JSO responded to the 3100 block of Breve Drive in reference to a person shot, a news release states. Police say upon arrival, officers found an unidentified man inside of a residence with "apparent gunshot wounds."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday by first responders of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.