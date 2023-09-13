x
Crime

Convicted felon charged with murder after man dies in Northwest Jacksonville shooting

Darryl Lamont Smith II, 36, is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
36-year-old Darryl Lamont Smith II is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A convicted felon has been arrested Wednesday morning after police say the man is accused of murdering another man inside of a residence on the northwest side of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Darryl Lamont Smith II, 36, is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Tuesday, JSO responded to the 3100 block of Breve Drive in reference to a person shot, a news release states. Police say upon arrival, officers found an unidentified man inside of a residence with "apparent gunshot wounds."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday by first responders of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

After detectives reviewed available evidence and completed conducting interviews, Smith was arrested for the shooting.

