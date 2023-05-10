JSO: 14-year-old boy shot on Walnut Street in Springfield

JSO says between 5:45 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 1800 block of Walnut Street and upon arrival, they found the boy was shot in the back.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy is recovering at UF Health after he was shot in the Springfield area of Jacksonville Thursday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Sergeant Dukes says between 5:45 a.m. and 6 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Walnut Street and upon arrival, they found the unidentified teenage boy suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back. Police say the boy was shot in the street and was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Dukes says around the same time the incident occurred, JSO was notified of "multiple auto burglaries that have happened in the same area." She says the sheriff's office is investigating to see if these two incidents are related to each other or not.

Dukes says JSO detectives are collecting and preserving evidence at the scene, interviewing witnesses and are canvassing the area to collect possible video surveillance footage of the incident.

Police say the 1800 block of Walnut Street will be blocked off for another hour or two.