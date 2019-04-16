Flagler County authorities released on Tuesday the frantic 911 calls that were made moments after a Flagler Palm Coast High School student was shot over the weekend.

One of the callers identifies himself as a friend of 18-year-old Curtis Israel Gray, who was shot at the Palm Coast Coin Laundry at 4845 Belle Terre Parkway following an altercation on Saturday.

"My friend just got shot," he tells the operator. "[He's bleeding] in his chest."

The operator asks if he knows who shot Gray. Though he mumbles a name, he later didn't clarify if the person was the suspect, only that he was riding with a few people in a green Chevy SUV.

"It went toward BTMS [Buddy Taylor Middle School]," his friend said.

Meanwhile, a second caller called 911 and confirmed Gray was shot in the chest.

"I just came outside ... and he got shot," the second caller told the 911 operator.

The second caller told the operator that the suspect got away in a black SUV (instead of a green one), but did confirm he left toward BTMS.

The operator tried to ask this caller questions halfway through the call, but the caller kept saying "stay with me" over and over.

Gray was airlifted to the hospital where he later died.

Shortly after the shooting, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested Marion Lee Gavins Jr. who reportedly turned himself in around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Gavins Jr. was charged with first-degree murder.

Gavins Jr. has a criminal record dating back to 2014, including a domestic violence arrest, possessing a weapon on a school campus and selling marijuana within 1,000 feet from a school, according to deputies.

The relationship between Gavins Jr. and Gray isn't known at this time. A motive hasn't been revealed.

