LISTEN | 911 call by Travis McMichael reveals moments after confrontation 2 weeks before Ahmaud Arbery's killing

Travis McMichael told the 911 dispatcher he'd seen a man entering a home under construction and that he believed he'd reached for a weapon.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Nearly two weeks before the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, shooter Travis McMichael called 911. Breathing heavily but speaking clearly, he reported a confrontation with “a black male” whom he said had entered a home under construction. McMichael said when confronted, the man appeared to reach for a weapon.

McMichael has been charged with Arbery’s murder. He and his father Greg McMichael told police they believed Arbery was responsible for prior break-ins in the neighborhood. It is not clear if Arbery is the person who prompted the 911 call, but there is footage from the owner of the half-built home showing a man who looks like Arbery inside the home the same night as the 911 call.

This is a partial transcript of the call.

911, what's the address of your emergency?

230 Satilla Drive.

What’s going on?

We've had a string of burglaries. I was leaving the neighborhood, and I just caught a guy running into a house being built. Two houses down from me. When I turned around, he took off running into a house.

What did he look like?

He’s a black male, red shirt white shorts.

And you said the house is being built?

Yes, it’s being built, it’s vacant right now. He is in the house.

Are you okay?

Yeah, yeah it just startled me. When I turned around and saw him and backed up, he reached into his pocket and ran into the house, so I don’t know if he is armed or not, but he looked like he was acting like he was. So be mindful of that.

Which pocket did he reach into?

Left, I believe. I guess he doesn’t realize we’re here. He’s got the damn lights on right now he’s got a flashlight walking through the house.

Does he? OK. You just stay where you’re at so the officers will know.

Will do. Will do.

So you say he was a black male. Did he have hair on his head? Any other features you can tell me about?

I couldn’t tell. He just looked like short-haired.

Was he tall, short?

Yeah he was tall about 6 foot. There’s neighbors, I guess one of the other neighbors saw it. There’s about four of us over here now.

So what happened when you first saw him?

He [indaud] behind a bush. He was coming through somebody’s yard. He was trying to sneak behind a bush. When I drove on by, he got behind a port... they have here. When I backed up he looked at me. I went ahead and backed up to the road. And he reached in his pocket. I kinda watched him. he went back in the house. And then stepped back out and went into the house. That’s when I called y’all. But we’ve been having a lot of burglaries and break-ins around here lately, and I had a pistol stolen Jan. 1 actually and he, he, I’ve never seen this guy before in the neighborhood. We always keep and eye and you know sure enough there’s one or [inaud] through the yards you know.

[Police arrive]