LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The 9-1-1 audio from a double homicide in Concord Township sheds more light on what happened prior to the suspect's arrest.

Two people were shot and killed inside an SUV near the intersection of Andrea Drive and Hoose Road Saturday night. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Blake Sargi, fled to his Oakridge Drive home, where his parents attempted to convince him to surrender.

Sargi's stepmother called 9-1-1 from inside her car in the driveway, where she begged police not to approach the home with lights and sirens. She told dispatch that Sargi had several guns in the house, and she was fearful he would cause harm if he saw any police presence.

"There's a lot of guns in the house. If you guys show up, he's going to start shooting. Please, I am begging you, do not roll up on this house," the stepmother told dispatch.

You can listen to the 9-1-1 call in full in the player above. (Note: Audio has been edited to protect identities and to filter profanity.)

Officers made contact with Sargi's stepmother in the street before making contact with Sargi. He surrendered to officers about an hour later.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, 38, and William Larondez Jackson, Jr., 39.

A motive for the shootings has not been determined, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Sargi pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder during his arraignment Monday afternoon. A judge issued a $10 million bond.

