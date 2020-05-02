It was a shocking crime, and a shocking arrest: a 9-year-old boy charged with attempted murder.

The child is accused of trying to kill his 5-year-old sister. He is due back in court Wednesday morning

Last week, a judge asked that the boy be evaluated.

The judge also appointed the public defender to oversee his case and told him he'll be held in secure detention.

Last Monday, the 9-year-old was accused of stabbing his 5-year-old sister multiple times with a kitchen knife inside their apartment in Ocala.

The children's mother told police she left the kids alone for only about ten minutes to check the mail and get them some candy from a neighbor at the Berkeley Pointe Apartments. When she came back and went to check on them, she says she saw her son stabbing her daughter.

In the arrest affidavit, detectives say the boy claimed he'd been thinking about killing his sister for two days, and that, “he tried to get it out of his head, but could not."

The child told detectives that during the attack, he was shouting, "Die, die," before his mother returned and grabbed the knife.

At last check, the girl was physically okay, WESH 2 News has learned. Police say she was alert and able to communicate when she was airlifted to the hospital.

Now, her brother is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The child appears in court, his image is blurred due to his age.

