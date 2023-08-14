An argument in the home led to the shooting and the suspect lived in the same home as the victim, deputies say.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — An elderly man who confessed to killing a man in Palm Coast Monday, has been arrested, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say 85-year-old Charles Kidd Jr. called 911 and confessed to shooting a man inside a home on Blare Drive. When deputies arrived, they say Kidd came outside the home with his hands up.

He was arrested, and when deputies entered the home, they found 36-year-old Mark Ruschmeier dead inside. Ruschmeier lived at the residence with his mother and Kidd Jr., who is not his father, according to the release.

Detectives say there was an argument in the home which resulted in Kidd Jr. shooting the victim.