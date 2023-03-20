82-year-old woman stabbed to death in Jacksonville home, man in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 82-year-old woman is dead and a 34-year-old man is in custody after the woman was found suffering from multiple stab wounds Monday inside of a home in the 6500 block of New Kings Road in Jacksonville. Police said they received multiple 911 calls for a burglary around 5:30 a.m. regarding two different residences.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located the woman inside of a home dead. Police were then called to a different location for the man on top of a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department vehicle cutting himself.
The man, who police say is suspected in the woman's death, was taken to the hospital where he remained Monday morning in serious condition.