82-year-old woman stabbed to death in Jacksonville home, man in custody

An 82-year-old woman was stabbed to death Monday inside of a home on New Kings Road in Jacksonville. A 34-year-old man has been arrested.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 82-year-old woman is dead and a 34-year-old man is in custody after the woman was found suffering from multiple stab wounds Monday inside of a home in the 6500 block of New Kings Road in Jacksonville. Police said they received multiple 911 calls for a burglary around 5:30 a.m. regarding two different residences.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located the woman inside of a home dead. Police were then called to a different location for the man on top of a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department vehicle cutting himself.