An arrest warrant is giving more details on what led up to a newlywed wife shooting her 81-year-old husband to death last week in St. Augustine. Jill Agonis, 65, is charged with murder in the death William Keefe. The couple was married in September, according to their marriage certificate.

Agonis told St. Johns County deputies she and Keefe were arguing Oct. 18 when he placed a gun on a table and called her "worthless," according to an arrest warrant. "Jill said she picked up the gun and shot a 'warning shot' into the floor or ceiling and then shot Bill multiple times," the warrant states.

Deputies responded to the home for a welfare check after receiving a call from a person who called 911 saying they talked with Agonis. The caller said Agonis stated she shot her husband and was going to kill herself. The caller told police that Jill Agonis said she " ... knew she shouldn't have done it and was going to take her own life because she could not go to jail," the warrant states. The caller then said they heard Agonis scream and make a gurgling sound."

When deputies responded to the home, they found Agonis sitting in a car at the 976 Oxford Drive home suffering from self-inflicted cut/stab wounds. According to a news release, Agonis said she intended to use the firearm on herself, but it malfunctioned.

Deputies entered the home and found Keefe dead with several gunshot wounds to the head and torso, the warrant states.

Agonis was taken to Flagler Hospital where she told a detective "she did something bad, had ruined his life and everyone else's life ... seeing blood squirt everywhere," the warrant states.