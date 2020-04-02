DUBLIN, Ga. — Eight people were arrested Wednesday in Laurens County after a federal indictment was unsealed alleging drug trafficking around the county.

According to a news release, the eight were arrested by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, DEA and Ocmulgee Drug Task Force.

The release says the operation was targeting a drug trafficking ring moving large amounts of meth and cocaine around Laurens County that started as early as 2013.

From there, agents identified the central distribution site as ‘The Hole,’ also referred to as a ‘trap house’ by the Department of Justice.

During the execution of search warrants, agents seized several pounds of meth, cocaine and marijuana.

They also found 24 firearms, $37,000 in cash, more than $90K in gold and silver, a stolen vehicle, and two stolen generators.

The eight people were identified as:

Quaveris Mims, a/k/a “Strong,” 48, of Dublin, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substances; Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances; Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Rodney Denson, a/k/a “RD,” 43, of Dublin, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substances; Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances; Conspiracy to Possess Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime; two counts of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime; and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Anthony Denson, 48, of Dublin, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substances; Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances; and, Conspiracy to Possess Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;

Nicholas Turner, 24, of East Dublin, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substances; and Conspiracy to Possess Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;

Brandon Payne, a/k/a “Tre,” 25, of Dublin, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substances; Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances; Conspiracy to Possess Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;

Desergio Kates, a/k/a “Serg,” 25, of Dublin, Ga., charged with charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substances; Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances; Conspiracy to Possess Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;

Constance Moore, 32, of Helena, Ga., charged with charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substances; and,

Zandera Finney, 33, of Warner Robins, Ga., charged with charged with charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substances.

The news release says the Densons are brothers, and that Brandon Payne and Desergio Kates are stepsons of RD Denson.

