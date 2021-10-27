72-year-old victim in Grand Park shooting identified

Freddie Jackson has been identified as the man shot to death on West 14th Street in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

Family members are identifying a 72-year-old victim who was shot in the chest and killed in his back yard. Freddie Jackson was killed Saturday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Keith Cooper, 32, is facing a second degree murder charge in connection to the shooting that happened on West 14th Street in the Grand Park area of Jacksonville.

JSO officers responded to the 2000 block of West 14th Street and upon arrival, officers say they located a man in the back yard who appeared to be suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man later died of his injuries.

Family members tell First Coast News, the shooting stemmed from an argument.