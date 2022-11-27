7-year-old missing in Jacksonville found after Amber Alert

Kaitlyn LaRocca, 7, was reported missing in Jacksonville, police said. She was located, along with the adult she was traveling with.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The child mentioned in this story has been found. Photographs of her have been removed because she is a minor. The adult she was traveling with has also been found.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an amber alert Sunday night for 7-year-old Kaitlyn LaRocca in Duval County.

The woman the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was concerned she may have been abducted by Heaven Ulshafer, 26. According to court documents, Ulshafer is Kaitlyn's mother but does not have custody of her.