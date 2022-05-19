A 62-year-old with dementia is missing in Jacksonville

Police are searching for Michael Wayne Gentry in downtown Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate Michael Wayne Gentry, a 62-year-old with dementia who has gone missing in Jacksonville.

JSO is actively searching for Gentry in downtown Jacksonville as of midnight Thursday.

Gentry was last seen in the 500 Block of East Forsyth Street at approximately 6:15 p.m. He is 5'6" and 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair and was last seen in a light-colored T-shirt and dark pants.

He is believed to be wearing the outfit shown in the photo below.