x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

A 62-year-old with dementia is missing in Jacksonville

Police are searching for Michael Wayne Gentry in downtown Jacksonville.
Credit: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate Michael Wayne Gentry, a 62-year-old with dementia who has gone missing in Jacksonville.

JSO is actively searching for Gentry in downtown Jacksonville as of midnight Thursday.

Gentry was last seen in the 500 Block of East Forsyth Street at approximately 6:15 p.m. He is 5'6" and 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair and was last seen in a light-colored T-shirt and dark pants. 

He is believed to be wearing the outfit shown in the photo below.

If you seen him or know where he may be, please call 904-630-0500.

Credit: JSO

More Videos

In Other News

'A greed and entitlement mentality:' Former Jacksonville Congresswoman Corrine Brown pleads guilty to single felony