The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was able to peacefully resolve a SWAT situation on the Westside after a 6-hour standoff that started just before midnight on Saturday.

The JSO SWAT team and JSO Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene at West Solandra Circle with a warrant for a suspect after the suspect took a child hostage and threatened to harm the child and police.

Police said the incident started when a woman called JSO after the suspect made threats to her and her family following an altercation between the two. The woman told police that the suspect also had a gun.

That was when the suspect took the woman's small child and threatened to harm the child and police, JSO said.

JSO Crisis negotiators were able to communicate with the suspect and at 6:15 a.m. the suspect ended the standoff and left the house with the small child. The suspect was then taken into custody by the SWAT team, police said.

JSO said that after the suspect was taken into custody multiple other people fled the house.

Police are actively investigating this incident, and interviews are being conducted.

At this time, we do not have further information on the identity of the suspect or victims involved.