6 arrested in Fernandina Beach cocaine dealing investigation

The six suspects have more than 140 prior arrests between them, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office arrested six people last week on charges related to an investigation into drug dealing.

In June 2021, the sheriff's office received complaints about several drug houses on O'Neil Scott Road in Fernandina Beach, according to the NCSO. The sheriff's office opened an investigation into the complaints and was able to develop sale of cocaine charges on multiple suppliers in the area.

On Sep. 15, the Nassau County Narcotics Unit, along with several local, state and federal authorities, carried out an operation that led to the arrest of six suspects, who are charged with both sales and possession of cocaine, the sheriff's office said.

“The people who were involved in this operation are drug dealers and repeat offenders,” said Sheriff Bill Leeper. “We see the destruction that these illegal narcotics reek on the homes, individuals and families within our communities."

The suspects arrested include:

Marcus Laquan Jones , 41: Possession of Cocaine, Sale of Cocaine (19 prior arrests for various charges)

Terrence Renard Johnson, 48: Sale of Cocaine (4 prior arrests for various charges)

Vincent Joseph Jones, 70: Sale of Cocaine (27 prior arrests for various charges)

Nason Vincent Jones, 32: Sale of Cocaine (21 prior arrests for various charges)

Joshua Ahman Malachi Jones, 23: Possession of Cocaine (31 prior arrests for various charges)

Ty’Lek Latroy Sharper, 18: Sale of Cocaine (14 prior arrests for various charges)