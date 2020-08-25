Jake Robert Hall, 28, was found dead in the roadway of apparent gunshot wounds on 17th Avenue North and 2nd Street North just before 11 p.m. Aug. 15.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — An award of $5,000 is being offered to anyone who has information that could lead to an arrest in the shooting death case of a 28-year-old Jacksonville Beach father of three.

Jake Robert Hall was found dead in the roadway of apparent gunshot wounds on 17th Avenue North and 2nd Street North just before 11 p.m. Aug. 15, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. The shooting is said to have occurred around 9:40 p.m.

The incident is currently being investigated and police do not have a motive or possible suspect(s).

Investigators are asking the public who live anywhere within a six-block radius of 17th Avenue North and 2nd Street to check security cameras for possible evidence.