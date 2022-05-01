$5,000 reward offered for tips leading to arrest in killing of 18-year-old Glynn County man

Police say anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible may be eligible for this cash reward.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is offering a $5,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in response to the killing of 18-year-old Amondrick Tijuane Roberts.

Roberts was shot and killed on Dec. 26 during an altercation at Selden Park in Brunswick, GA.

Police say anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible may be eligible for this cash reward.

Police are also requesting that anyone with photographs or videos related to this incident, to please provide those to police as well.

This includes any photographs or videos leading up to and including the shooting.

Your video or photo can be submitted by uploading using this link.

After clicking on the link, the system will ask you to provide your cell phone number. The cell phone number is needed to send you a text message with a secure direct link. Clicking the text messaged link will send you to a secure portal where you will upload the video or photos.

The link will expire within three days of being requested, so please follow the instructions immediately and submit your photos or videos.

The Glynn County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in our pursuit of justice and efforts to bring some peace to this family.