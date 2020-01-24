A Putnam County grand jury deliberated for five minutes on Friday before indicting a 29-year-old Crescent City man of first-degree murder with a firearm, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Ahmad Kashard Williams was indicted for reportedly shooting and killing 28-year-old Tykey Tivon Nixon on Jan. 5 in a vacant lot on North Main Street and Florida Avenue around 1 p.m., according to our news partners at the Florida Times-Union.

Crescent City Chief Mark Carman said Nixon and Williams knew each other, but information related to what may have led up to the shooting has not been released.

Williams was arrested on Jan. 5 after he turned himself in at a Pomona Park fire station an hour after the shooting, the Times-Union reported.

Williams was also indicted on charges of possession of a firearm by a violent career criminal, a first-degree felony.