JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five Ed White High School students were arrested Thursday morning after an attack on school grounds, according to Duval County Public Schools.

DCPS said that a high-definition camera surveillance system captured the alleged aggravated battery incident, which happened at the beginning of the school day. They were able to identify everyone involved.

The victim of the incident was taken to a local hospital. Their condition isn't known at this time.

DCPS didn't identify the students or victims due to privacy laws.

The students arrested face felony charges, DCPS said. School officials also said they face expulsion and due process has already begun with the district.

DCPS said there was a second, unrelated incident that happened Thursday morning at the school at the same time. An employee was struck by a vehicle in front of the school on Old Middleburg Road, so staff and security were away tending to that emergency.

The employee was transported to a local hospital. Their condition and identity aren't known at this time, due to privacy laws.

“Students and families need to know that I will not tolerate behavior on campus that threatens the safety of other students,” said Duval School Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene. “We will use every avenue available to us under the code of student conduct and Florida law to ensure student safety.”