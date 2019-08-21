Police are searching for answers after a man was shot to death overnight in Starke.

The Starke Police Department says they received a call of a person shot in the chest around 12:16 a.m. on Wednesday morning and responded to the 900 block of Old Lawtey Road.

First responders took the man to Shands where he was pronounced dead at 1:18 a.m, police say.

Police say that the victim is a 46-year-old man who has not yet been identified.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses at this time for any suspect information.

Police say that there was another shooting in the same area Saturday where the person was taken to Shands with non-life threatening injuries.

SPD is asking citizens to avoid the area so they can conduct their investigation.