42-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of 27-year-old on Atlantic Blvd; 1 suspect still at large

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A 42-year-old man is facing felony murder charges after a 27-year-old man was shot to death on Atlantic Boulevard back in March.

On March 3, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were called out to the area of the 1800 block of Atlantic Boulevard in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found Austin Douglas dead at the scene with gunshot wounds, police said.

JSO investigators discovered that Douglas and two other suspects reportedly committed an aggravated battery and attempted armed robbery on March 2 in the area of the 12000 block of Woodbridge Court. Police say during these events, one of the suspects shot and killed him.

Further investigation identified the suspect as Simmie Lee Lott, JSO said.

Lott was located and arrested on Aug. 22 in Valdosta, Georgia. He was transported to Jacksonville on Sept. 9 where he was charged with felony murder, attempted murder, attempted home invasion robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, JSO said.

The third suspect is still at large.