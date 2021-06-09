4 teenagers arrested in connection with deadly shooting in September on Huron Street

All four suspects are charged with second-degree murder and armed burglary with two other suspects facing additional charges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story reporting the shooting.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested four juveniles in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in September.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 6 in the 1000 block of Huron Street, according to the JSO. A 28-year-old man died in the shooting.

In a press briefing at the time, police said they were searching for "multiple" subjects.

Police later arrested four teenage males between the ages of 14 and 16 in connection with the shooting, according to police reports.

All four boys face charges of second-degree murder and armed burglary. Two of the teenagers face an additional charge of home invasion robbery with a deadly weapon. And one teenager has another additional charge of possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent, the reports say.

First Coast News will not be releasing the names or mugshots of the accused teenagers because they are minors.

Background

At about 8:55 p.m. on Sep. 6, officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Huron Street after receiving a call on a shooting, according to JSO.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old man inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders took him to the hospital where he later died, police said.