4 members of Clay family now facing charges in 2019 Keystone Heights beating death

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Two more members of a Keystone Heights family have been charged with murder over a November 2019 beating death that Clay County investigators have blamed on jealousy.

With the arrests of Travis Roe, 41, and Caleb Roe, 22, authorities have now charged five people since July with roles in the killing of Stephen D. Perry.

Perry, 34, was attacked on a darkened roadside, tossed in the back of a pickup truck and dumped in Putnam County. He died a week later.

In court filings, investigators have said Perry was killed because Kalvin Roe — charged with murder in July — was jealous about Perry giving Kalvin's girlfriend a pair of shoes for her son.

A fourth family member, Jesse Roe, 23, has also been charged with being an accessory to murder.

Kalvin Roe, 39, had been charged last year with aggravated assault on Perry. His girlfriend, Alexsandria McNabb, 34, was charged in January as an accessory after the fact to that assault.

A friend of Kalvin Roe, 28-year-old Augustino Morales, was charged Aug. 1 with tampering with evidence, but jail logs Monday listed him as now also charged with murder and awaiting a bond hearing. Court records didn't reflect the murder charge Monday.

An affidavit for an arrest warrant for Caleb Roe said Jesse Roe told a detective that an attack on Perry had been planned days before his beating but didn’t happen, and that Kalvin Roe and another relative phoned Perry the day of the attack to arrange getting together.

The affidavit describes a half-dozen people gathering at Kalvin Roe’s home on Bills Way, talking about what they would do before Perry arrived.