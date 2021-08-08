4 injured in three separate overnight shootings in Jacksonville

The shootings appear to be unrelated to each other, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people were wounded in three separate shootings Saturday night into Sunday morning in Jacksonville.

The first shooting was reported at about 7 p.m., when officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a local hospital where a victim had been injured in a shooting, police said.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Moncrief Road West, according to JSO.

Police did not say the condition of the victim nor have any information on possible suspects.

At just before midnight, JSO responded to another shooting in the 1300 block of Agnes Street.

Friends took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The victim told police he was an innocent bystander and not involved in the shooting.

Police do not have information on any possible suspects, however, they do believe this shooting was targeted, according to JSO.

The JSO responded to the third shooting on Stuart Street and 27th Street at about 1:22 a.m.

There were two victims taken to the hospital in the shooting, including one taken by ambulance and another taken by family. Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

Police also do not have any suspect information on this shooting but believe it was targeted.

The three shootings do not appear to be related to each other, JSO said.