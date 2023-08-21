4 arrested in undercover operation, accused of attempting to meet minor for sexual relations

The Camden County Sheriff's Office says the arrests are part of an ongoing investigation dubbed 'Operation Summer Lovin.'

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were arrested in Georgia for attempting to meet with a 14-year-old for sexual relations, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation dubbed, 'Operation Summer Lovin,' which is being led by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

According to a new release Monday, law enforcement pretending to be a 14-year-old girl received digital messages from four men who were attempting to have sexual relations with the minor.

The operation took place from Wednesday to Sunday.

Throughout the investigation, law enforcement received 20 messages attempting to contact a minor for sexual relations.

All the men arrested physically came to a location where they planned to meet with a minor, the release states.

Christopher Williams, 37, is charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, sexual exploitation of children using any visual medium, and marijuana possession.

Kieran O'Connor, 31, is charged with sexual exploitation of children using any visual medium.

Dustin Bohrer, 39, is charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, sexual exploitation of children using any visual medium, and sale of a schedule-controlled substance.

Carey Lewis, 35, is charged with sexual exploitation of children using any visual medium, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and criminal damage to property.

Law enforcement with the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation also assisted in the operation.