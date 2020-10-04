JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police have arrested all parties involved in the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl on Jacksonville's northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Adrain Cornelius Covington, 35, Tom Everett Jr., 50, Johnathan Hall, 31, and Tierra Beaufort, 25, were all arrested in connection with the death of 5-year-old Kearria Addison.

Addison was caught in the crossfire while sitting in a vehicle with three of her siblings in front of a convenience store. Police determined that a fight over $180 led to the shooting that caused her death.

Early in the investigation, police were able to identify Everett and Hall for their parts in the incident, police said. Everett was arrested shortly after without incident.

Police released surveillance images and videos of two other suspects along with the vehicle used in the incident, which led them to identify Covington and Beaufort as additional suspects.

Covington turned himself in to police and after being interviewed he was arrested for one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, police said.

On Friday, the United States Marshals Service along with the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office was able to arrest Beaufort and Hall without incident in Clewiston, Florida.

JSO said that a fifth suspect, who is believed to have been the driver of the vehicle has also been identified and interviewed but at this time no arrest has been made.

Police arrested Tom Everett Jr. (far left), Adrain Covington (mid-left), Johnathan Hall (mid-right) and Tierra Beaufort (far right) in connection with the shooting death of a 5-year-old on Jacksonville's northside.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office / Hendry County Sheriff’s Office

