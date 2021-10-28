3rd suspect arrested in connection to 2020 homicide at Jacksonville apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man at a Jacksonville apartment complex last February.
Jurgen Marku, 21, was arrested Tuesday. Investigators believe he planned the robbery that ended in the death of a 34-year-old man.
Marku is now charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and second-degree murder.
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Elias Alhirsh, Big Lou to family and friends, was visiting a friend at the Sugar Mill Apartments in Mandarin on Feb. 26, 2020, around 11:30 p.m.
As he was walking back to his car, police said two men approached him and a physical altercation occurred, which led to Alhirsh being shot several times.
The suspects left the scene in a dark-colored sedan.
When police arrived on the scene they found Alhirsh dead in the parking lot.
Two other men were arrested for their alleged role in the shooting in April.
Andrew Joseph Rauco, 21 and Lavonta Dejuan Burrell, 29, were arrested for second-degree murder and armed robbery.