3rd suspect arrested in death of 17-year-old in Orange Park

The Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a third suspect in the death of 17-year-old boy in January.
According to an arrest report by the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Walters, 18, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with the second-degree murder of 17-year-old Jandel Rodriguez.
On Jan. 2, the Clay County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a dead male with a gunshot wound in the area of Bonnlyn Drive and Clermont Avenue South in Orange Park. The victim was later identified as Rodriguez.
Two 17-year-olds were identified as persons of interest by deputies. Following the interviews, they were subsequently arrested.
One of the teens was charged with second-degree murder while the other was charged with tampering with evidence and accessory to murder.
The arrest report of Walters did not say how he was connected with the shooting.
However, a preliminary investigation revealed that there was ongoing animosity between the suspects and the victim, and the shooting was the result of a prior dispute between them, deputies say.