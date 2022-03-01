3rd suspect arrested in death of 17-year-old in Orange Park

Jandel Rodriguez's body was found on Jan. 2 on Clermont Avenue in Orange Park.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a third suspect in the death of 17-year-old boy in January.

According to an arrest report by the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Walters, 18, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with the second-degree murder of 17-year-old Jandel Rodriguez.

On Jan. 2, the Clay County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a dead male with a gunshot wound in the area of Bonnlyn Drive and Clermont Avenue South in Orange Park. The victim was later identified as Rodriguez.

Two 17-year-olds were identified as persons of interest by deputies. Following the interviews, they were subsequently arrested.

One of the teens was charged with second-degree murder while the other was charged with tampering with evidence and accessory to murder.

The arrest report of Walters did not say how he was connected with the shooting.