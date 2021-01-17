328 kilos of cocaine stashed in luggage seized at a Miami airport

According to a criminal complaint filed by Homeland Security Investigation, six people were arrested, including four passengers.

MIAMI — More than 300 kilos of cocaine bricks have been found during a baggage scan at a Miami airport. According to federal authorities, two of the men charged are police officers in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The cocaine was found inside several duffle bags during a routine X-ray inspection this week after a charter flight from the Virgin Islands landed in Miami.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Homeland Security Investigation, six people were arrested, including four passengers.

The Miami Herald reports the defendants are facing a conspiracy charge of attempting to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.