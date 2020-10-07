3-year-old seriously injured after being hit by car while wandering alone in Clay County

Troopers say the child entered the path of a vehicle and was thrown forward.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy is in serious condition after being hit by a car while walking in the roadway alone Thursday evening.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the 3-year-old was attempting to cross SR 21 at Blanding Boulevard sometime around 9 p.m. FHP says the child was walking alone and not accompanied by an adult.

Troopers say the child entered the path of a vehicle and was thrown forward, coming to a final rest near the sidewalk on the east shoulder.

The vehicle immediately stopped and rendered aid to the child and notified authorities.

The child was taken to Wolfson's Children's Hospital by Clay County Fire Rescue and is currently listed with serious injuries.