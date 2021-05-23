3 teens shot overnight in Downtown Jacksonville

When police arrived, they found two teenage victims who had both been shot in the legs, according to JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three teenagers are recovering from gunshot wounds Sunday morning after an overnight shooting in Downtown Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says officers were called to reports of multiple shots being fired near 100 W. Monroe St. around 12:05 a.m. While they were on the way to the scene, officers were notified of a crash at Laura and Forsyth streets with two gunshot wound victims inside the vehicle, JSO says.

When police arrived, they found two teenage victims who had both been shot in the legs, according to JSO. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to the scene and took the victims to the hospital. Both of them are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were notified about a third gunshot wound victim from the same incident who took themselves to the hospital. That victim was also a teenager, JSO says.

Police were able to locate the scene where it appears that the shooting took place and secured the area, JSO says. Violent Crimes Detectives arrived on the scene and are handling the investigation.

JSO does not have any suspect information available, and police are not releasing any more information about the victims at this time. Police are asking for the community's help if anyone has any information about the shooting.