2 taken to hospital after shooting in Orange Park restaurant

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting at an Orange Park restaurant and bar, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

The shooting happened at The Daq Shack Bar & Grill at 1754 Wells Road, south of I-295.

First responders took one victim to the hospital while a second victim went to the hospital via private vehicle.

The conditions of each of the victims are not known.

The sheriff's office said the shooter is still at-large at this time. The sheriff's office released pictures of the man believed to be the shooter on Twitter.

If anyone has any information on the shooting, they are urged to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512.