The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify three people accused of using counterfeit $100 bills in St. Augustine on Tuesday.

SJSO posted on Facebook Friday, saying the three people entered a St. Augustine Walmart and passed nine counterfeit $100 bills between them around 6 p.m. They then proceeded to purchase gift cards and small items with the bills, deputies said.

Anyone who can identify these three are asked to contact Deputy K. Simmons at ksimmons@sjso.org.