3 sought after home invasion robbery in Oak Hill neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are being sought following a reported home invasion robbery in the Oak Hill neighborhood of Jacksonville that left one man in the hospital with serious injuries Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were called out to the 7000 block of Delisle Drive around 10:15 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. While en route, officers were notified that a car arrived at the Park West ER on 103rd Street with a man with a gunshot wound.

Police say his injuries were serious and potentially life-threatening.

Upon investigating, police determined the man was a victim of a home invasion robbery that occurred at a home in the 7000 block of Delisle Drive. Two children and their mother were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but were not injured.

Right now, the identities of the three men are not known and descriptions of the men are not available. They are believed to be armed and dangerous.