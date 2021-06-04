3 shot in separate incidents during busy Easter Sunday for Lake City police

All three people shot Sunday nights are listed in stable condition, according to the Lake City Police Department.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Three people were shot and several others injured during a violent Sunday evening involving multiple scenes in Lake City.

At about 5 p.m., police started to get complaints concerning a large crowd at Annie Mattox Park. Some of the calls reported cars that were illegally parked, reckless driving, drug complaints and fights, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Officers in the area tried to monitor the large crowd. One officer was attacked while trying to break up a fight, police said. Two suspects were arrested in the incident. Afterward, officers dispersed the rest of the crowd.

At about 9 p.m., dispatchers received more calls saying the "party" had moved to the intersection of Northwest Alma Avenue and Northwest Jefferson Street. One caller told police there were "about 300 vehicles in the area," the LCPD said. Other calls complained about noise, traffic and blocked roads.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw there were a number of vehicles parked along several blocks. Police called in tow trucks to clear the road, but trucks found it hard to tow some of the vehicles due to the crowd, police said.

Another truck went to the Lake City Public Safety Building rather than the tow yard because they were being followed, according to police.

At about 11 p.m., as officers tried to disperse the crowd, police saw a fight breaking out. As the officers approached, multiple shots rang out, the LCPD said. Once officers secured the area, they later found two victims, one male and one female, suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders took both victims to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition, police said. Four other people were injured while trying to leave the area.

Separate from the scene on NW Alma Ave. and NW Jefferson St., the LCPD said their officers responded to several other calls including:

A shooting at Cedar Creek Apartments at 399 NW Bascom Norris Dr. that left one woman injured with gunshot wounds. She is in stable condition.

Three fights, including one that resulted in the arrest of a man for aggravated assault after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and her children

3 dumpster fires

1 brush fire

“At this time, it is unclear which, if any, of these incidents are related or connected to the initial shooting,” said Dr. Argatha Gilmore, Chief of Police. “Our Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating each of these incidents thoroughly. I am asking anyone in the community with information regarding any of these incidents to contact us.”