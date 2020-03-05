JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three men are expected to be OK after they were shot in Jacksonville's Royal Terrace neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO responded to the shooting just after 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Brooklyn Road. Witnesses told police the shooter drove up and began shooting at people on the street. Three men in their 20s were shot and rushed to UF Health where their injuries are listed as non-life-threatening, police said.

JSO said 33 shots were fired by the gunman. It is unknown what vehicle was involved in the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.