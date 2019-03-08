Three men opened fire into a Northside cafe Saturday where multiple people including a child were eating breakfast, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said around 7:55 a.m. three men walked up to Kings Cafe located in the 700 block of Bunker Hill Boulevard and fired multiple shots into the cafe.

A man was struck by a bullet and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

Police said the suspects are between the ages of 15 and 20-years-old, and left the scene in a black sedan, that they believe to be a Chevy Impala or Chrysler 200.

The incident is still being investigated.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.