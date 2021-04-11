2 indicted by Duval County grand jury for first-degree murder

The grand jury returned first-degree murder charges for Yery Noel Medina Ulloa and Zebulon Perkins.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County grand jury indicted two people on first-degree murder charges for their roles in separate incidents that occurred in Jacksonville, the State Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Medina Ulloa was arrested Oct. 13 on second-degree murder and tampering with evidence charges. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to the 1200 block of Homard Place on Oct. 6 for reports of a man covered in blood walking along the roadway, then entering the woods.

Police conducted a search warrant on the victim's home and found video surveillance of the living room area showing Medina Ulloa "stabbing the victim numerous times and repeatedly hitting him with a chair," the arrest report says. Police searched the woods near where Medina Ulloa was found and discovered a knife with what appeared to be blood on it, according to the report.

Medina Ulloa is also charged with tampering with evidence.

Perkins was arrested in December 2019, hours after Vivian James was found dead inside her Westside home in the 500 block of Glen Alan Court North.

Police discovered her body around 7:41 a.m. after they were called out to the home in response to a home invasion robbery. They said several items were missing from her home, including identification cards, credit cards and her 2007 Toyota Camry.

Perkins was found with her vehicle at the Hospitality Inn & Suites at 7071 103rd St. at 10:41 a.m., throwing out items, according to police records.

He was detained and charged with dealing in stolen property, a felony.

On Dec. 29, police searched the vehicle and found Perkins' bag, which contained a bloody pair of sweat pants, the Arlo camera from the victim's home and three laptops, according to the police report. Her cell phone and credit cards were also found during the search, police reported.