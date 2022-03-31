'Operation Blooming Onion': 2 Brunswick men sentenced to prison on forced labor trafficking charges

The cases were investigated as part of Operation Blooming Onion, which tracked a conspiracy to force farm workers from Central America to work for little or no pay.

Three men, including two from Brunswick, were sentenced to federal prison for their roles in human trafficking to provide forced labor for South Georgia farms, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Aurelio Medina, 42, of Brunswick, was sentenced to 5 years and four months in prison after pleading guilty to forced labor, and 45-year-old Yordon Velazquez Victoria of Brunswick was sentenced to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to engage in forced labor, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr., 24, of Jesup, Georgia, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to engage in forced labor.

The cases were investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force's "Operation Blooming Onion," which tracked a wide-ranging conspiracy to bring farm workers from Central America into the United States under fraudulent pretenses and to profit from their labor by underpaying the workers and keeping them in substandard conditions, the release states.

Mendoza admitted that from August 2018 to November 2019 in Glynn, Wayne and Pierce counties, he was a leader in a venture to obtain and provide labor and services for farms and other businesses, according to court documents and testimony. He would recruit and unlawfully charge more than 500 Central American citizens to obtain H-2A visas, specifically granted for temporary agricultural labor, and then withhold the workers' identification papers and threaten them and their families in their home countries to force them to work for little or no pay and in deplorable conditions, the release states.

One key victim testified that Mendoza selected her from another work crew after she arrived in Georgia from Mexico and brought her to live with him. He maintained control through threats and intimidation and raping her repeatedly for more than a year, including deceiving her into believing the had married him, according to the release. When she escaped, she said, he kidnapped her at knifepoint from a home where she was babysitting children who were playing in their front yard.

Law enforcement agencies tracked the woman to Mendoza's mobile home in Jesup, where after her rescue, the officers found a shrine to Santa Muerte -- "Saint Death" -- decorated with her hair and blood in what was believed to be a sign that she was about to be murdered, according to the release. Mendoza still faces state charges for aggravated assault related to that incident.

Medina admitted that from April to October 2020 in Glynn and Effingham counties, he charged foreign workers to obtain H-2A visas and then withheld their identification documents, according to the release. Victoria, a U.S. citizen, admitted to conspiring with Medina and allowing Medina to use his name to apply for the use of H-2A workers, and then transporting those workers from housing to work, for which Victoria was paid $600 per week.

More defendants are expected to be sentenced related to the investigation into forced labor in South Georgia's agricultural communities in beyond. Through USA v. Patricio et al, 23 defendants are charged in labor trafficking, visa fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

Mendoza and Medina are citizens of Mexico and are subject to deportation after they complete their prison terms, the U.S. Attorney said in the release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.