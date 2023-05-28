3 dozen cars broken into at San Marco apartment complex

Neighbor say nearly three dozen cars were broken into overnight at an apartment complex in San Marco.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors say nearly three dozen cars were broken into overnight at The Exchange apartment complex in San Marco.

People living at the complex called First Coast News Sunday morning to tell us about the incident.

"We have locked gates and we have locked garage and I felt secure and I don't anymore," Sandra Johnson, a resident, said.

Sandra Johnson has been living at The Exchange apartments for nearly a year. She says Sunday morning, a JSO officer knocked on her door and told her car was one of over 30 broken into overnight.

“31 of us had the back window busted, same window on every car, busted and the cars rummaged through," Johnson said.

She’s missing a folder of personal documents, including her birth certificate.

The break-ins, are a surprise for residents who park here that tell us the garage is suppose to have security.

“We were promised a certain level of security and all the cars were broken into. It's not just two or three," Jason Kumar, a resident, said.

First Coast news stopped in at the leasing office but management was not there Sunday afternoon.

Residents say they’ve filed police reports but many are wondering just how they will fix they’re cars.

“I'm going to try to cover the window with like, a trash bag and duct tape runner but I have to go to work. So I need to make sure that it's somewhat save as much as possible until I can get someone to fix it which probably won't be for another week or two. Just because it's the holiday and they picked a perfect weekend to do this," Temi Omotayo, a resident, said.