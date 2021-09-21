Second Bradford County School District employee charged with sex crimes

Autumn Rodgers is facing three felony charges stemming from an alleged sexual encounter with a teenager.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — One day after a Bradford County volleyball coach was arrested on child sex crimes, a second Bradford County schools employee is facing similar charges relating to sex crimes against children.

Autumn Rodgers is facing three charges relating to an alleged sexual encounter with a teenager, according to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says she is a paraprofessional with the Bradford County School District.

The alleged victim is between the ages of 12 and 18, the sheriff's office said.

Rodgers intends to turn herself in by Wednesday, according to the BCSO.

She is charged with three felony charges:

Lewd lascivious behavior with a victim older than 12 and younger than 18

An authority figure soliciting or engaging in sexual activity with a student

Knowingly sending or transmitting harmful images, information, or date to a minor child.

The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said Rodgers' case is not connected to the case against Lainie Kay Rodgers, another district employee who was arrested for similar crimes Monday.

However, the sheriff's office confirmed both women are friends.