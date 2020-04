The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect of an aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.

On Thursday, JSO released a photo of the suspect, Jerrick Wright, 29.

Police say he is also wanted for aggravated assault.

If you know his whereabouts, you're asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.